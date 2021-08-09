Anova’s Bluetooth-enabled Nano Sous Vide Cooker matching 2021 low at $99 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano for $99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $149 direct from Anova, it more typically goes for around $130 these days and is now matching both our previous mention and the 2021 Amazon low. Already among the most affordable options from Anova — one of the best home sous vide brands out there — today’s deal knocks at least another $30 off the total. “Nano is small enough to fit into your kitchen drawer for quick and easy storage, but powerful enough to prepare food for a table of four.“ It is a great option for preparing meats for the grill or just for that succulent water bath-cooked tenderness on everything from beef and chicken to fish and veggies. Bluetooth connectivity also provides access to thousands of free recipes and allows for remote monitoring from your smartphone. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’re also going to need some kind of container for water bath cooking and this Rubbermaid Square Food Storage option is a solid bet. Starting in the $11 range for one large enough to handle your cooking jobs, it can also be used for a multitude of other applications around the house and kitchen in between sous vide cooking as well. It carries 4+ star reviews from over 16,000 Amazon customers.

Then go swing by our home goods guide for even more including this highly-rated food kitchen scale, a solid price drop on Cuisinart’s Aura Steel Stovetop Kettle, and the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer. That’s all on top of ongoing offers for this Dyson refurbished V11 Cordless Upright Vac and this 3-piece Cuisinart Pizza Stone Set, among even more right here.

More on the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano:

Never over or undercook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker Nano sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova App to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from your phone via Bluetooth.

