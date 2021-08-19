Rechargeable Thermacell insect repellent hits Amazon low at $30, more from $5 (Up to 30% off)

-
30% off From $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Thermacell insect repellent devices. One standout is the Thermacell Gen 2.0 Radius Zone Mosquito Repellent for $29.97 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 40% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This machine creates a 15-foot radius of protection against mosquitos with no chemicals on your skin, smoke, flames, or citronella. The TSA-approved repellent provides up to 6.5-hours of runtime on a single charge (although it can be used while plugged in), with each Thermacell Radius providing a total of up to “40 hours of continuous mosquito protection per refill” (12-hour refill included with purchase). Rated 4+ stars from over 6,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

A similar experience for less can be had with the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller. This one is also on sale today at Amazon for $14.99 Prime shipped, down 25% from the usual $20 price tag. It also produces a 15-foot zone of protection via its 12 cartridge (three are included with purchase) with no messy chemicals and the like on your skin. Rated 4+ stars from over 35,000 Amazon customers. 

And you’ll find plenty more Thermacell models on sale in today’s Gold Box to finish up your summer in peace, and to start next year’s the right way. The deals start from $5 and you can browse through everything right there

For more outdoor adventure gear, swing by our sports/fitness and DIY deal hubs. You’ll find some solid offers on this 19-in-1 credit card multi-tool as well as Kershaw’s Valve Pocket Knife and much more. Just be sure to dive into our coverage of Gentleman’s Hardware new collapsible water bottle with a mini flashlight as well. 

More on the Thermacell Radius Zone Mosquito Repellent:

  • TURN IT ON MOSQUITOES GONE: Thermacell Radius Zone Mosquito Repellent creates a 15-foot zone of protection against mosquitos. The easy-to-use repeller keeps mosquitoes away with the push of a button. Dimensions(LxWxH)- 3.1 x 1.9 x 3.3 inches
  • PERFECT FOR ANY ADVENTURE: The durable and compact Radius is TSA-Approved and perfect for travel. Powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, it provides 6.5 hours of mosquito protection on a single charge

