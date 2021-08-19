Ticwatch Pro 3 Wear OS Smart watch falls to $246 (Reg. $300), more from $164

-
AmazonFitness TrackerMobvoi
Save 37% From $164

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront is now offering its Ticwatch Pro 3 Wear OS Smartwatch for $246.20 shipped. Typically fetching $300, you’re looking at 18% in savings while also dropping the price down to the third-best price to date and the lowest in months. Having just recently been confirmed to receive Wear OS 3 support next year, the TicWatch Pro 3 is stacking up to be one of the more compelling wearables on the market. Powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, it packs 72-hour battery life alongside a bevy of fitness tracking features. Staples like exercise and heart rate monitoring are joined by blood oxygen readings, stress, loud noises, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,000 customers and you can get a better look at what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, the TicWatch Pro S has dropped at Amazon to $163.79. Normally fetching $260, you’re looking at 37% in savings and a new all-time low that’s $44 under our previous mention. Having just launched in March, Mobvoi’s latest wearable arrives with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, up to 30-day battery life, and Wear OS support for pairing with your Android or iOS device. That’s alongside a bevy of fitness tracking features like being able to monitor VO2 Max, breathing, stress, and heart rate. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Then don’t forget that yesterday saw a notable price cut go live on the Wyze Smart Scale at $28, which can monitor 12 different stats surrounding your health ranging from weight to body mass, heart rate, and more. That’s alongside its affordable Wyze Band fitness tracker at $25.50, as well.

TicWatch Pro 3 features:

Innovative Technology Ensures Longer Battery Life – Dual-layer Display 2.0 supports Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode, enables up to 3 days of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 45 days in enhanced Essential Mode. Better Experience – The 1st wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Mobvoi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Wyze’s Home Security System Core Kit falls to new...
Monoprice’s 65-mile outdoor OTA antenna lets you ...
EPOS’ latest B20 USB microphone sees first discou...
Today’s best game deals: Last of Us Part II $20, ...
Renpho’s Mini Massage Gun now matching all-time l...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deliver ANC and spatial audio a...
TP-Link’s latest Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug falls to...
Rechargeable Thermacell insect repellent hits Amazon lo...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 73%

Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cables $4 (Save 73%), more

From $4 Learn More
Save 53%

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lightning Cables from $4 each, more

From $4 Learn More

Microsoft intros new wired Xbox Stereo Headset with ear-cup controls at under $60; pre-orders now live

9to5Toys Daily: August 19, 2021 – Save $199 on M1 MacBook Air, Galaxy Buds Pro $159, more

50% off

Nautica Flash Sale takes 50% off fall-favorites + workwear under $30

under $30 Learn More
New low

Wyze’s Home Security System Core Kit falls to new all-time low at $90

$90 Learn More
Reg. $60

Grab the Aduro Desktop Lamp Organizer with 10W Qi charging at just $15 (Reg. up to $60)

$15 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Monoprice’s 65-mile outdoor OTA antenna lets you finally cut cable for just $15

$15 Learn More