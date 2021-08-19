Ticwatch Pro 3 Wear OS Smart watch falls to $246 (Reg. $300), more from $164

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront is now offering its Ticwatch Pro 3 Wear OS Smartwatch for $246.20 shipped. Typically fetching $300, you’re looking at 18% in savings while also dropping the price down to the third-best price to date and the lowest in months. Having just recently been confirmed to receive Wear OS 3 support next year, the TicWatch Pro 3 is stacking up to be one of the more compelling wearables on the market. Powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, it packs 72-hour battery life alongside a bevy of fitness tracking features. Staples like exercise and heart rate monitoring are joined by blood oxygen readings, stress, loud noises, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,000 customers and you can get a better look at what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, the TicWatch Pro S has dropped at Amazon to $163.79. Normally fetching $260, you’re looking at 37% in savings and a new all-time low that’s $44 under our previous mention. Having just launched in March, Mobvoi’s latest wearable arrives with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, up to 30-day battery life, and Wear OS support for pairing with your Android or iOS device. That’s alongside a bevy of fitness tracking features like being able to monitor VO2 Max, breathing, stress, and heart rate. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Then don’t forget that yesterday saw a notable price cut go live on the Wyze Smart Scale at $28, which can monitor 12 different stats surrounding your health ranging from weight to body mass, heart rate, and more. That’s alongside its affordable Wyze Band fitness tracker at $25.50, as well.

TicWatch Pro 3 features:

Innovative Technology Ensures Longer Battery Life – Dual-layer Display 2.0 supports Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode, enables up to 3 days of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 45 days in enhanced Essential Mode. Better Experience – The 1st wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions.

