This modern 5-in-1 pocket knife just fell to $10 Prime shipped (21% off)

Amazon is offering the Wartech 5-in-1 Pocket Knife for $10.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, this offering was selling for $15 just a few days ago and has only sold for $0.05 lower than today’s offer over the course of the last year. Bearing price fluctuations and the cost of other colorways in mind, $13 is a more accurate comparison which leaves you with 21% of savings. This standout pocket knife boasts a black colorway, stainless steel build, and 3.5-inch serrated blade. Not only is it a knife, but also a bottle opener, fire starter, mini flashlight, seatbelt/cord cutter, and glass breaker. It’s touted as being a perfect fit for camping, hiking, emergencies, and the list goes on. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If something more compact will do the trick, it’s hard to go wrong with the MTECH USA Folding Knife at under $9 Prime shipped. Once folded it only measures 3 inches, making it a nice alternative for anyone willing to forfeit the added functionality of the unit above. Best of all, it’s available in over 10 different colorways.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also be interested in Kershaw’s Valve Pocket Knife at under $18. You can also snag two of EVEREADY’s Energi LED Flashlights for just $6.50, this compact 28-piece socket and driver set at $10, and even Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack for $9 Prime shipped.

.Wartech 5-in-1 Pocket Knife features:

8.5″ Overall length; 3.5″ serrated blade made of 440 stainless steel with integrated bottle opener

6-in-1 Multi-tool with built-in ferro rod fire starter and detachable magnetic LED mini light

Multi-purpose knife perfect for camping, hunting, hiking, outdoors, or emergency preparedness use

