EVEREADY’s Energi LED Flashlights illuminate a 600-foot path, score two for $6.50 (New low)

Amazon is offering two EVEREADY Energi LED Tactical Flashlights for $6.50 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 19% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Quit relying on a lackluster smartphone camera LED with these affordable flashlights. Each emits 270 lumens of light and is able to illuminate objects that are more than 600 feet away. Both units are pocket-friendly and fueled by AAA batteries to make it simple to replenish power in a matter of seconds. A metal construction protects these from damage and you’ll also stand to benefit from an IPX4 water-resistance rating. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While this Eveready LED Headlamp won’t be as bright as the flashlights above, it costs $4 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that brightness tops out at 55 lumens, which is about 20% of what you’d get with the lead deal. That being said, you will spend considerably less and will stand to benefit from not having to carry a flashlight.

Since you're here, be sure to check out our home good and DIY guides to see what else is up your alley.

EVEREADY Energi LED Tactical Flashlight features:

Compact, durable metal provides protection from damage while IPX4 construction withstands splashing

Up to 270 lumens in a tactical flashlight that can illuminate objects up to 185 meters away

Switch between high mode, low mode, and safety strobe for three brightness settings that fit any situation

