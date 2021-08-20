Anker refreshes its popular MagSafe 5K Power Bank with four new colors

After first showcasing its PowerCore Magnetic Power Bank earlier in the year, Anker is now out with additional styles of its popular portable MagSafe charger. Arriving to bring a pop of color to your iPhone 12, there are a total of four new offerings joining the lineup, ranging from green to purple. Two of the styles are now available for purchase, and you can head below for a closer look.

Anker has been busy as of late with new MagSafe-compatible chargers, but it’s today looking to refresh an existing accessory with some new colors. Expanding the MagSafe Power Bank lineup with four new colors in total, two of them are now available from Anker, with the others joining the collection in the near future.

Those new debuts that are currently up for purchase fall to purple and green styles that look to add a pop of color to your charging setup. That’s in stark contrast to the black version of the accessory that’s been up for sale since early spring and was on the more expected side in the looks department.

As for the actual features, Anker isn’t changing anything up this time around on its MagSafe Power Bank, apart from the coat of paint on the outside. There’s still the same magnetic wireless design that was first introduced back in January, with the ability to refuel your handset at 5W; the same as Apple’s in-house offering. And in terms of actual power, you’re looking at a 5000mAh battery that can be recharged via USB-C.

For a better idea of how the Anker MagSafe Power Bank compares to the official model from Apple, be sure to dive into our previous story here that covered all of the details on charging rates and more.

Another thing that’s stayed the same on the new color versions of Anker MagSafe Power Bank is the price. Just like with the original black model, you’ll pay $54.99 for either the new purple or green styles. Each one is now up for purchase at Amazon and available for shipping.

Anker also notes that there will be two additional styles dropping at a later date. Joining the green and purple offerings just announced today, there will also be a navy blue and teal offering debuting sometime in the near future. These too will launch at the same price tag as the other Anker MagSafe Power Banks.

9to5Toys’ Take

Anker’s MagSafe Power Bank has been a favorite around these parts across 9to5, with many of us, myself included, finding it a better option over Apple’s official offerings. Now with two new colors available, I’m sure that popularity will only increase as iPhone 12 owners look to score the magnetic wireless charging perks with some added color in tow.

I’m personally quite partial to the purple stylings, though I’m also quite excited for when the navy blue model finally lands in the future.

