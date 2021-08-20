Anker ends the week with discounted iPhone and Android essentials from $13

After seeing a collection of gear go on sale at the start of the week, Anker is now back via its official Amazon storefront with a new sale to close out the week. With discounts on iPhone and Android essentials alongside more capable portable power stations and more, shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker PowerExtend USB-C 3 Cube for $25.99. Down from $40, you’re looking at a new all-time low following the 35% discount that’s $2 under our previous mention. Anker’s PowerExtend Cube arrives with three AC outlets for tidying up the desk or nightstand charging setup. That’s alongside a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports that pair with the 30W USB-C PD output to handle refueling smartphones and other accessories. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 425 customers. Head below for more from $13.

Notable Anker deals to end the week:

Alongside all of the markdowns from earlier in the week, we also just saw Anker debut one of its latest chargers. Arriving with a 2-in-1 design, its new PowerWave Sense offering has room for an iPhone and AirPods thanks to a fabric charging stand and secondary pad. Get all of the details right here.

Anker PowerExtend USB-C 3 Cube features:

The 30W USB-C port is equipped with Power Delivery to charge phones, tablets, and even some laptops at high speed. 3 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port deliver power for up to 6 devices. Less than 2 ½ cubic inches, this compact power strip is perfect on your nightstand or in your travel bag. Our exclusive 7-point safety system includes a fire-retardant casing, internal safety shutters, grounded protection, and more to keep you and your devices safe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!