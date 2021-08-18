Anker launches new PowerWave Sense charging stand with 2-in-1 fabric design

After seeing Anker expand its MagSafe charger lineup with a new unveil last week, today the brand is launching the latest addition to its charging stable at large. Arriving with a 2-in-1 design, the new Anker PowerWave Sense Station arrives with an upright design with fabric-covered wireless charging stand and a secondary pad on which you can rest your AirPods. Now available for purchase, you can head below for all of the details.

Anker debuts new PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 stand

Arriving as the latest addition to Anker’s pretty expansive collection of smartphone accessories, its latest 2-in-1 charger debuts with a desk or nightstand-focused design. It’s quite similar to other offerings we’ve seen in the past, but delivers a refreshed form factor to make it one of the more versatile releases from Anker.

At the center of the experience is a 10W upright Qi charging stand that holds your handset in-view, whether it’s for keeping an eye on notifications throughout the day while at the desk or just on the nightstand. iPhone users will be able to take advantage of 7.5W speeds, while Android handsets will enjoy the full 10W charging rate. The charging pad itself is covered in a fabric exterior, which lets it stand out from some of the more entry-level alternatives on the market.

Attached off to the side of the upright stand, there’s also a secondary Qi pad built into the Anker PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Stand. This one is only capable of delivering 5W of power to a device, which is perfect for topping off AirPods or any other pair of Qi-enabled earbuds. It can also certainly refuel another smartphone if you can live with the slower speeds.

Bring Anker’s latest to your workstation now

Anker’s new Sense 2-in-1 Charging Stand is now available for purchase. It enters with a $30.99 price tag, making this charger one of the more affordable offerings from the brand in the category. However, that’s offset by no wall charger in the box. If you’re looking to grab an adapter alongside the charger, we suggest Anker’s new Nano II GaN releases.

9to5Toys’ Take

After recently going hands-on with another one of Anker’s latest PowerWave charging stations, I can definitely see the new release today being quite the popular offering. It’s certainly on the more affordable side compared to its PowerWave Go, but still lets you top off an iPhone and AirPods at the same time.

