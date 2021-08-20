eufy’s battery-powered 1080p video doorbell protects package deliveries at $80 (Save 33%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker eufy Battery 1080p Video Doorbell for $79.99 shipped. Having dropped from $120, you’re looking at 33% in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at $5 under our previous mention. With the winter holiday season and by extension, a slew of package deliveries, on the horizon, upgrading your front door with this eufy video doorbell is a great way to deter porch pirates and monitor drop-offs. Featuring 1080p recording, the battery-powered design allows the doorbell to go 120 days before needing to be recharged. There’s also a bundled chime for knowing when someone arrives, as well as integration with Alexa and Google Assistant. Over 140 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in on the front porch protection would be going with the latest wired Ring Video Doorbell at $60. This more affordable offering delivers 1080p feeds and the usual Alexa integration, as well as motion alerts and integration with the larger Ring ecosystem. You’ll just be skipping out on the Assistant support, as well as the battery-powered design. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at all of the details.

Speaking of outdoor smart home upgrades, Anker just released its latest addition to the eufy stable with a new flagship offering. The just-released Floodlight Cam 2 Pro arrives with 2K recording alongside AI-backed pan/tilt features and three integrated LED panels. You can get a closer look at it in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head on over to our smart home guide for all of the other best deals this week.

eufy Battery 1080p Video Doorbell features:

Get a crisp 1080p-grade view of anyone who approaches your front door. The advanced WDR and 4:3 aspect ratio ensures you get a color accurate, head to toe image every time. The wire-free video doorbell and Wi-Fi chime form a closed, low-power wireless connection allowing for 120 days of flawless front door coverage from a single charge.

