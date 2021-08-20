This 4K/60Hz switch turns one HDMI port into five: $20 Prime shipped (Save 29%, Amazon low)

SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback from 731,000+) via Amazon is offering the Fosmon 5-Port 4K/60Hz HDMI Switch for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Want an affordable way to declutter the mess of cords behind your TV or to simply add a few extra HDMI ports? If so, this five port switch is certainly worth considering. It paves the way for routing five inputs to one HDMI port on your TV, projector, or monitor. This allows you to run a majority of your cables somewhere else and then have just one that forwards it all directly to your screen. It supports a 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, making it a solid pick for most setups. A remote is bundled and automatic switching will jump to the most recently activated input. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If five ports feels like overkill for your needs, consider this more affordable alternative at $14 Prime shipped. You’ll only get three inputs, and while it does support 4K, the refresh rate tops out at 30Hz. This #1 best-seller has more than 32,000 reviews and is rated an average of 4.3/5 stars.

Once you’re all done here, be sure to check out all of these 4K TV deals from $580. After that, you may want to peruse this long list of VUDU movies at $5 each. With either of those offers, a new couch may be a worthwhile investment. Thankfully this mid-century modern sofa is down to $231.50 shipped.

Fosmon 5-Port 4K/60Hz HDMI Switch features:

Why HDMI 2.0 for 4K? Most High frame rate movies and games are running at 60fps. With Fosmon’s 5-Port HDMI switch with HDMI 2.0 version delivers, you can enjoy Full 4K 3D resolution with higher frame rate 2D content up to 60fps.

Fosmon HDMI switcher supports 4K@60Hz, 3D@60Hz, 1080@60Hz, HDCP 2.2, uncompressed/compressed audio formats. Enjoy your PS4 PRO gaming or switch to your PS3, Xbox One, Roku Fire TV, Blu-ray, Nintendo Switch/Wii without signal loss.

