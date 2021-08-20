4K TVs from $580: Samsung 75-inch + $400 Amazon credit, The Frame $300 off, more

Amazon is now offering the 2021 model Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q80A Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $2,199.99 shipped with a $400 Amazon credit using code B6PXLX23DQL9 at checkout. Regularly $2,700, and currently matched at Best Buy with a $100 gift card attached, this is up to $900 in savings with the added value of the Amazon credit, and the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at a 75-inch 4K panel with Quantum Processor machine learning AI, HDR support, and Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ for next-generation gaming. The built-in Samsung Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant voice command features are joined by direct access to your streaming services and apps, four HDMI jacks (including HDMI 2.1), built-in Wi-Fi, two USB ports, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below fore even more 4K TV deals from $580.

Samsung’s 2021 4K The Frame models:

More 4K TV deals:

LG A1 OLED Smart TVs:

LG 48-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV $1,197 (Reg. $2,000) Plus $50 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty

(Reg. $2,000) LG 55-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart TV $1,297 (Reg. $2,000) Plus $50 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty

(Reg. $2,000) LG 65-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV $1,797 (Reg. $2,100+) Plus $100 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty

(Reg. $2,100+) LG 77-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV $2,997 (Reg. $3,200) Plus $200 Visa Gift Card and 4-Year Warranty

(Reg. $3,200)

Then go dive into this morning’s VIZIO soundbar roundup for options starting from $100 as well as these Monoprice models from $40. Over in our home theater deal hub you’ll find even more as well as on ongoing and quite rare offer on the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick.

More on the Samsung 75-inch Class QLED:

Enjoy heightened contrast on the Q80A with Direct Full Array; that uses precise zones of LED backlighting to dramatically intensify and deepen blacks. Quantum HDR 12X makes colors pop and sharpens details. Dynamic speakers coordinate with Object Tracking Sound to send soundwaves in all directions for precisely synced action. All powered by the intelligent Quantum Processor 4K, which automatically upscales content to 4K.

