4K TVs from $580: Samsung 75-inch + $400 Amazon credit, The Frame $300 off, more

-
AmazonHome TheaterSamsung
$900 off $580+

Amazon is now offering the 2021 model Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q80A Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $2,199.99 shipped with a $400 Amazon credit using code B6PXLX23DQL9 at checkout. Regularly $2,700, and currently matched at Best Buy with a $100 gift card attached, this is up to $900 in savings with the added value of the Amazon credit, and the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at a 75-inch 4K panel with Quantum Processor machine learning AI, HDR support, and Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ for next-generation gaming. The built-in Samsung Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant voice command features are joined by direct access to your streaming services and apps, four HDMI jacks (including HDMI 2.1), built-in Wi-Fi, two USB ports, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below fore even more 4K TV deals from $580

Samsung’s 2021 4K The Frame models:

More 4K TV deals:

LG A1 OLED Smart TVs:

Then go dive into this morning’s VIZIO soundbar roundup for options starting from $100 as well as these Monoprice models from $40. Over in our home theater deal hub you’ll find even more as well as on ongoing and quite rare offer on the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick

More on the Samsung 75-inch Class QLED:

Enjoy heightened contrast on the Q80A with Direct Full Array; that uses precise zones of LED backlighting to dramatically intensify and deepen blacks. Quantum HDR 12X makes colors pop and sharpens details. Dynamic speakers coordinate with Object Tracking Sound to send soundwaves in all directions for precisely synced action. All powered by the intelligent Quantum Processor 4K, which automatically upscales content to 4K.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This highly-rated 2A battery charger, maintainer, and d...
Amazon outfits your DIY setup with as much as 25% off t...
A 70% off coupon reduces RENPHO’s 1,068-sq. ft Sm...
Instant’s Omni Plus 10-in-1 and Vortex Plus 6-in-...
Apple’s H1 chip highlights Powerbeats Pro on sale...
Logitech’s Slim Folio Pro for prev-gen. iPad Pro ...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe 2-in-1 Charger $13 ...
UGREEN’s USB-C 2.5-inch SSD/HDD + M.2 NVMe/SATA e...
Show More Comments

Related

$500 off

4K TV price drops from $1,200: LG, Sony, OLEDs, Android, more

$1,098+ Learn More
$400+ off

Samsung’s 85-inch Google Assistant 4K Smart TV hits Amazon low at $1,798 ($400+ off), more

$1,798 Learn More
$1,000 off

Save over $1,000 on LG OLED 4K TVs today with up to $200 gift cards, free $100 earbuds, more

$1,497+ Learn More
$1,000 off

LG and Samsung 4K TV deals from $1,339 with up to $1,000 in savings (55- to 83-inches)

$1,339+ Learn More
Reg. $1,600+

Sony’s 2021 BRAVIA 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Google TV hits Amazon low at $1,298 + more

$1,298 Learn More
Reg. $3,800

Score Samsung’s 85-inch 4K HDR Smart TV with a $500 Amazon credit + more

$600 credit Learn More
33% off

This highly-rated 2A battery charger, maintainer, and desulfator just hit $20 (Save 33%)

$20 Learn More
95% off

Magazine subs from under $5/yr.: Architectural Digest, GQ, Bon Appetit, much more

Under $5 Learn More