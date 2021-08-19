This mid-century modern sofa is yours for $231.50 shipped (Save $74)

Amazon is offering the Dorel Living Emily Upholstered Sofa for $231.40 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed by five to seven days. That’s $74 off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If your current couch has been used for years, it may be time for a refresh. This offering delivers a contemporary, mid-century modern style and upheld by a durable frame and solid wood pyramid legs. Its style is very nice, but not over the top, allowing it to blend well across a wide variety of homes. Once pieced together, this unit will span 72 by 32.5 by 35 inches. No tools are required for assembly, allowing you to set it up with only a minimal amount of effort. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when you grab Christopher Knight’s Elam Wood Coffee Table for $77. It features an egg-shaped design and a walnut finish. Adding this to your space will help nudge the overall look in the direction of mid-century modern. Measurements work out to 23.6 by 39.3 by 17.9 inches.

Once you’re finished here, there are a few deals that could pair nicely with today’s purchase. Options include Monoprice’s highly-rated soundbars from $40, the Hisense 2021 4K 55-inch ULED 120Hz Android TV for $901.50, and a couple of Amazon’s 24-inch floating shelves at $5 each. And if you’d like to tidy up the garage or basement, this 20-pack of Amazon Basics 36-inch Bungee Cords is down to $12.50 Prime shipped.

Dorel Living Emily Upholstered Sofa features:

Contemporary, mid-century modern inspired sofa. Designed with elegant tufting on seat and back cushions and features track arms.

Easy-to-clean faux leather fabric with durable frame and plastic pyramid legs in a black finish.

Compact sofa size – small space friendly. Mix and match with the rest of the collection.

Easy assembly, no tools required. 1-Year limited warranty.

