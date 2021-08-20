VUDU discounts nearly 200 HD and 4K movies to just $5 each this weekend

-
MediaVudu
$5 each

VUDU’s $5 weekend deals are back and this time around we have nearly 200 movie discounts in various categories. Our favorite is Here Comes the Boom with Kevin James for $4.99, which regularly fetches $13 at Google Play. Kevin James plays Scott Voss who’s a 42-year-old former collegiate wrestler that’s now a high school teacher. Budgets are being cut and some programs at the school are being canceled, so Scott takes it upon himself to raise money through being a MMA fighter. While everyone thinks he’s crazy, Scott ends up gaining something he never expected and ends up inspiring students on his journey. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Keep reading for other great movie deals, and with nearly 200 titles discounted, be sure to check out VUDU’s landing page for more.

More $5 movies:

Don’t forget about Apple’s weekend sale that went live this morning with deals on iconic film bundles and more. There’s quite a few fan-favorites available in this roundup, so be sure to give it a look to see if there’s anything you’d be interested in.

More on Here Comes the Boom:

Former collegiate wrestler Scott Voss (Kevin James) is a 42-year-old, apathetic high school teacher. When budget cutbacks threaten to cancel some of the school’s programs and lay off its music teacher (Henry Winkler), Scott creates a scheme to raise money by moonlighting as a mixed martial arts fighter. Everyone thinks Scott is crazy — most of all the school nurse, Bella (Salma Hayek). In his quest, Scott gains something he never expected as he inspires his students and becomes a sensation that rallies the entire school.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Vudu

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Magazine subs from under $5/yr.: Architectural Digest, ...
Apple discounts iconic film bundles to $20 or less just...
Stream three months of EPIX and watch your favorite mov...
Reader’s Digest magazine up to 70% off: 1-yr. for...
Apple’s latest movie sale has action hits at $10 or l...
Kick off back-to-school shopping with these Kindle eBoo...
VUDU heads into the weekend with nearly 200 movies disc...
Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Show More Comments

Related

Expand your library

VUDU heads into the weekend with nearly 200 movies discounted to just $5 each

$5 each Learn More

Ditch oil, gas, and noise with Sun Joe’s brushless electric mower at $160, more in New Green Deals

Ride the Gotrax G4 electric scooter around town at $540, more in New Green Deals

Prep for fall + winter with the Greenworks electric dethatcher at $100, more in New Green Deals

Greenworks 12-inch string trimmer cuts without gas or oil at $117, more in New Green Deals

Reg. $220

Rid your space of mold and mildew, Insignia’s highly-rated 50-Pint Dehumidifier now $50 off

$170 Learn More

Sanuk x Airstream collection offers travel-friendly sandals and slip-on sneakers from $35

From $150

Monoprice takes up to 30% off highly-rated electric standing desks and frames from $150

30% off Learn More