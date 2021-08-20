VUDU discounts nearly 200 HD and 4K movies to just $5 each this weekend

VUDU’s $5 weekend deals are back and this time around we have nearly 200 movie discounts in various categories. Our favorite is Here Comes the Boom with Kevin James for $4.99, which regularly fetches $13 at Google Play. Kevin James plays Scott Voss who’s a 42-year-old former collegiate wrestler that’s now a high school teacher. Budgets are being cut and some programs at the school are being canceled, so Scott takes it upon himself to raise money through being a MMA fighter. While everyone thinks he’s crazy, Scott ends up gaining something he never expected and ends up inspiring students on his journey. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Keep reading for other great movie deals, and with nearly 200 titles discounted, be sure to check out VUDU’s landing page for more.

More $5 movies:

Don’t forget about Apple’s weekend sale that went live this morning with deals on iconic film bundles and more. There’s quite a few fan-favorites available in this roundup, so be sure to give it a look to see if there’s anything you’d be interested in.

More on Here Comes the Boom:

Former collegiate wrestler Scott Voss (Kevin James) is a 42-year-old, apathetic high school teacher. When budget cutbacks threaten to cancel some of the school’s programs and lay off its music teacher (Henry Winkler), Scott creates a scheme to raise money by moonlighting as a mixed martial arts fighter. Everyone thinks Scott is crazy — most of all the school nurse, Bella (Salma Hayek). In his quest, Scott gains something he never expected as he inspires his students and becomes a sensation that rallies the entire school.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!