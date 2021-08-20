This highly-rated 2A battery charger, maintainer, and desulfator just hit $20 (Save 33%)

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon is offering its 2A Battery Charger/Maintainer for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This offering is ready to be your go-to battery backup solution. It functions as a charger, maintainer, and desulfator, paving the way for you to easily keep your automobile’s battery in tip-top shape. It’s compatible with all types of vehicles, making it great for everything from lawn mowers to cars, boats, and more. Plugging it into a 120V outlet will produce 12V/2A of power. Rated 4.2/5 stars by well over 2,000 Amazon shoppers.

While you’re at it, why not reinvest today’s savings in a package of Armor All Original Protectant Wipes at $4 Prime shipped? There are 30 ready-to-use wipes inside, allowing you to keep your car looking its best for quite a while. With them you will able to easily “renew and revitalize vinyl, rubber, and plastic.”

GOOLOO 2A Battery Charger/Maintainer features:

The smart charger is designed for 12V lead-acid batteries that are UP TO 40Ah, such as wet, gel, flooded, AGM, maintenance free and calcium batteries. And the GOOLOO equipment can charge and maintain cars, motorcycles, lawnmowers, trucks (small), tricycles, electric vehicles, agricultural vehicles, tractors, SUVs, boats, yachts, motorboat, and more.

