A 70% off coupon reduces RENPHO’s 1,068-sq. ft Smart Air Purifier to $42 shipped (Reg. $140)

Smartindex (99% lifetime positive feedback from 8,500+) via Amazon is offering the RENPHO 1,068-square foot Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier for $42 shipped once the on-page 70% off coupon has been clipped. For comparison, this unit tends to sell for $140 which is already pretty competitive with best-sellers that wield a similar amount of power. Today’s deal slashes $98 and undercuts the lowest price we have tracked previously by $59. If you’ve been holding out for a great deal in the air purifier space, today could be the day. This powerful solution boasts a 5-stage filtration system that “intercepts 99.97% airborne pollutants like pet, smoke, dust, pollen, dander.” It’s able to process up to 1,068-square feet of air per hour, making this a solid option that’s ready to span several rooms. When on the lowest setting it emits a mere 28 decibels of white noise and this unit can be controlled using either Alexa or Assistant. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

RENPHO 1,068-sq. ft Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier features:

Convenient WIFI Control: Monitor and control your air purifier for home anywhere from the RENPHO Smart or GENNEC App such as setting timer, adjusting fan speed, and sleep mode. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Voice Control to turn on/off your air purifier.

Smart Air Quality Detection System: With built-in auto quality sensor, the smart wifi air cleaner can detect air quality at every moment, automatically change colors and adjust fan speeds based on the air quality it senses to bring your family pure air.

Up to 1068 sq. ft Rapid Purification: With a 5-stage filtration system, air purifier for mold effectively intercepts 99.97% airborne pollutants like pet, smoke, dust, pollen, dander. Covers up to 1068 sq.ft(99 m²) 1x per hour, 356 sq.ft (33 m²) 3x per hour. CADR rated 135 CFM (230m³/h). Perfect air purifier for bedroom, living room, kitchen, and office.

