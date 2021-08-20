LEGO officially debuts four upcoming Marvel Eternals sets with all-new minifigures

Now that the new collection of Infinity Saga sets have hit stores at the start of the month, the LEGO Group can now turn its attention to the next collection of Marvel creations. With Eternals set to launch later this fall, four new creations from the film have been officially been unveiled with all-new minifigures and unique builds. Head below for all of the details on the upcoming LEGO Marvel Eternals sets.

LEGO officially showcases new Marvel Eternals sets

Following the final trailer release yesterday, the LEGO Group is now ending the week by getting in on the Marvel Eternals action. Even though we got a first look at the sets themed around the latest MCU movie way earlier in the year thanks to the delayed theatrical debut, the official details have now arrived ahead of the film hitting theaters on November 5.

In total, there will be four different creations centered around the movie. Starting at the $10 price point, there are builds that are spread across the range up to $100 for the flagship model. While we’re still not sure how many Eternals will end up appearing in the film, the LEGO Group will have nine different characters spread out through the kits. So those looking to bring home all of the new minifigures will have to pick up multiple builds in order to secure the whole cast.

Here’s a full list of all the upcoming kits:

Rise of the Domo: $99.99 | 1,040 pieces Includes Phastos, Makkari, Druig, Sersi, Thena, and Ikaris

| 1,040 pieces In Arishem’s Shadow: $59.99 | 693 pieces Includes Ajak, Kingo, Ikaris, and Sersi

| 693 pieces Deviant Ambush!: $19.99 | 197 pieces Includes Thena, Makkari, and Gilgamesh

| 197 pieces Eternals’ Aerial Assault: $9.99 | 133 pieces Includes Sprite and Ikaris

| 133 pieces

Joining a growing number of creations to launch this fall, the new LEGO Marvel Eternals sets will officially go up for sale on October 1.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Given we’re still a few months out from the actual theatrical release of Eternals, it’s hard to judge the latest LEGO Marvel sets on their authenticity. Regardless of how screen-accurate these kits end up being though, I am really digging the overall builds and included figures. Everything certainly stands out from the norm we’ve come to expect on the Marvel side of things, delivering some pretty eye-catching models. The prices also seem pretty solid for a licensed theme all things considered.

To stay up to date with the latest LEGO news, be sure to go give us our brick-focused account over on Twitter a follow. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here, too.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!