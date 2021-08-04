LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet review: A small price to pay for a set this grand

At the start of the month, the LEGO Group launched its latest collection of kits, and notably, the new Marvel Infinity Saga collection. While we’ve been working our way through the lineup already, it’s time to turn our attention to arguably the most important relic from the MCU, the Infinity Gauntlet itself. Stacking up to nearly 600 pieces, the chrome gold-plated set assembles the Thanos’ signature accessory in its full glory. Head below for a closer look and all of our thoughts on the new LEGO Infinity Gauntlet.

Hands-on with the LEGO Infinity Gauntlet

Standing out from all of the other builds in the latest LEGO Marvel collection, the new Infinity Gauntlet takes aim at being a display piece rather than a minifigure-scale set. If the black packaging that has become accustomed for the 18+ lineup wasn’t already a give away, the build’s attention to detail and eye-catching presence certainly world.

Stacking up to 590 pieces, the build is quite similar to the ongoing helmet series with a display base at the bottom and a printed Infinity Saga plaque at the bottom. It clocks in at $69.99 making it one of the more exclusive creations from the lineup. But was Thanos right? Is reality and in this case, the set, disappointing? Lets take a closer look.

Once fully assembled, the LEGO Infinity Gauntlet stands over 12.5-inches tall and clocks in at just about under being the size of an actual human hand. While it looks to be about the size of a prop you could slip your own hand into, the brick-built design is solid in the center. That’s also to say that the actual accessory from the MCU was scaled to Thanos, so this one is far from being life-sized.

Even though, the set designer behind the LEGO Infinity Gauntlet has managed to pack in plenty of details. The most notable inclusion and arguably the most important was the chromed gold finish, which looks really spectacular in person. It can reflect light in just the right away to give it an appearance that is still undeniably LEGO, but that leaves behind some of the usual blocky limitations we see on sets.

There are plenty of interesting techniques that pull off overall design, which manages to capture the on-screen likeness quite well. And that’s while still being pretty posable might I add. All five digits on the LEGO Infinity Gauntlet have some level of movement, allowing you to set different arrangements with the set. Of course, you can pose the gauntlet into its iconic snap form, as well as make fists, peace signs, and more.

You’ll also notably find brick-built recreations of all six Infinity Stones, which round out the creations. Given the scale, each of the gems are pretty neat when it comes to the utilized techniques, and do a solid job at identifying which is the Mind Stone and Power Stone, and so on.

9to5Toys’ Take:

After making its mark on the entire MCU, the Infinity Gauntlet has finally made an entrance into the LEGO world that’s as grand as its on-screen appearance. We’ve seen plenty of different versions over the LEGO Marvel tenure, from minifigure-scale models to gauntlet fit for a big-fig and even some larger brick-built ones, the icon has been a staple in the theme over the past several years. But nothing has come close to matching the size or attention to detail on the latest model here.

Sure the price per part ratio isn’t exaclty golden, but the Infinity Gauntlet is certainly one of the best instances as of late that proves the whole is more valuable than the sum of the parts. At $70, there are few kits that look this good up on display and deliver an authentic recreation of the source material as well as the new LEGO Marvel Infinity Saga.

While the Guardians’ Ship will still serve as the flagship set in price and part count, the Infinity Gauntlet looks to encompass everything the collection is all about; assembling iconic moments and items from the entire MCU for more dedicated Marvel fans. I’m a huge fan of how the final model has come together on the Infinity Gauntlet, and I’m sure most other builders will, too.

