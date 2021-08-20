Monoprice offers a 2-pack of its STITCH dual outdoor smart plugs at $16.50 (Reg. up to $55)

Monoprice is now offering a 2-pack of its STITCH Wireless Smart Outdoor Weather-Resistant Plugs for $16.50 shipped. Regularly up to $55, this is as much as 70% or $38.50 in savings and the lowest total we can find. At just $8.25 per plug, this is also among the most affordable options out there from a trusted brand. These individually-controlled smart outlets feature Alexa and Google Home support for voice commands. However, the weather-resistant outlets also connect with the STITCH app on iOS and Android for smart device control as well as timers, scheduling options, and energy monitoring for your summer and holiday lighting, among many other things. You can even “enable scene control and include multiple devices to a preprogrammed group.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As of right now, we really aren’t seeing very many comparable alternatives for under $8.50 per plug with dual outlets and full smartphone control. In fact, most traditional outdoor lighting timers, with no smart functionality, sell for more than $8.25 a pop. However one option worth consideration if you’re not into the smart solution above is this Woods Outdoor Dusk until Dawn Outlet at just over $7 Prime shipped.

Just be sure to dive into our latest TP-Link smart home roundup where you’ll find outdoor plugs and much more starting from $12 as well as this meross smart HomeKit gear from $22. Then go browse through Nanoleaf’s Hot Gamer Summer Sale with deals on Shapes HomeKit sets and the expansions starting from $63.

More on the Monoprice STITCH Wireless Smart Outdoor:

Powered by STITCH, this Wireless Smart Outdoor Plug is ETL approved and provides simple 24/7 remote monitoring and control for outdoor devices using your iOS® or Android smartphone or tablet. Setup is as easy as 1-2-3. It communicates using your local wireless network, so you won’t need any separate mesh networks, hubs, or controllers. The free STITCH app provides an all-in-one experience connecting all devices for a smarter connected home saving you money, energy, and time without the hassle of navigating through countless applications.

