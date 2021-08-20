Nomad’s AirTags cases are now buy three get one FREE sale with up to 44% off

Nomad is now ending the week by delivering some savings onto its collection of AirTags cases, mounts, and accessories. Right now when you buy any three of its releases, you’ll score the fourth one entirely for FREE. All you’ll have to do is head on over to this landing page, select which of the cases you’ll be looking to pick up, and then add four to your cart for the savings to automatically apply. This will take as much as 44% off your total considering some of the covers are seeing pre-order discounts. Shipping varies per order. While ratings are still coming in considering these just started shipping, our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review dives in to take a closer look at the experience on the leather loop offering. Head below for a closer look at all of the options in the sale.

Headlinging the collection is the Nomad AirTag Leather Loop at $24.95. The brand’s more simplistic AirTag Leather Loop enters with a Horween leather build that comes in three different styles. Adhering to your Apple item finder with 3M pads, the keychain can easily clip to your keys or backpack while keeping AirTags firmly in place. I’ve personally been rocking these for the past couple of months and can easily recommend if the other offerings don’t catch your eye.

Having already made our list of the best AirTags cases, Nomad’s offerings are joined by plenty of other styles right here. But then don’t forget that we’re running an exclusive offer on the brand’s collection of PU iPad cases and folios. Delivering new all-time lows, using our code will take 50% off the entire selection of Nomad cases.

With IP67 dust and waterproof housing, a solid polycarbonate frame, and a durable TPU overmold, Rugged Keychain brings a whole new level of protection to your AirTag. Make Rugged Keychain your own with custom text engraved on a stainless steel insert. Great for putting your name and phone number on your keychain.

