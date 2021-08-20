New Skyrim Anniversary Edition comes to Xbox and PlayStation this holiday with 500 pieces of new content

-
Apps GamesNewsBethesda
Skyrim 10th Anniversary

Bethesda has announced that it is releasing another version of Elder Scrolls V with the Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition. In celebration of the iconic role-playing game’s 10th anniversary, the folks at Bethesda have decided to launch another version of its celebrated fantasy title known as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition. This time around it will include all three of the game’s major DLC expansion packs alongside its November 2021 release date. Read on for more details. 

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Anniversary Edition

The Elder Scrolls V originally released in 2011 as the fifth major installment in the long-running franchise and was a direct follow-up to 2006’s Elder Scroll IV: Oblivion. Among some of the most beloved western RPGs out there, Bethesda has decided it’s going to give the latest entry in the series one more rerelease for this holiday season with the new Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition. 

On November 11, 2011, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim made its debut, making its mark in gaming history. This November, Skyrim celebrates a decade of epic journeys, dragon battles, arrows in the knee, and of course, countless stories told by Skyrim’s most important denizens: you!

The upcoming anniversary launch will include the complete main game alongside all three of its major expansion packs: Hearthfire, Dragonborn, and Dawnguard. Over on the official PlayStation Blog, Bethesda said the anniversary edition including all of the “enhancements found in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (seen below)” that released in 2016 alongside “over 500 unique pieces of Creation Club content, including quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells and more!”

As some have pointed out, it’s still unclear whether or not the Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition will include any graphical enhancements or higher frame rates to support modern-day consoles. But chances are – this would likely be the kind of thing Bethesda would be boasting about if it was worth it – this is just a straight-up port to the latest hardware. 

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition is set for release on November 11, 2021 –  exactly 10 years to the day since its original release. And despite Microsoft now owning Bethesda, it will release on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation 4 (backwards compatible with PS5). Reports suggest there will be a more affordable (but not free) upgrade path from the 2016 rerelease, but there doesn’t appear to be any hard data on that just yet. 

9to5Toys’ Take

The Elder Scrolls franchise, and especially Skyrim, have been a staple in gaming for many years. These incredibly massive game worlds offer up a ton of player authorship over the experience, and Skyrim is among the best of them. While it would have been nice to see more new features or some kind of proper graphical enhancement here, it’s also still unclear how substantial the “over 500 unique pieces of Creation Club content” will actually be in providing new value to the experience. Either way, it would probably be in all of our best interests to take or leave the anniversary edition as is, and hope Bethesda keeps those resources tasked with development on Elder Scrolls 6 anyway. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Bethesda

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe 2-in-1 Charger $13 ...
Bonobos Clearance Event offers up to 70% off + extra 30...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Moonlighter, V ...
Apple discounts iconic film bundles to $20 or less just...
UGREEN’s USB-C 2.5-inch SSD/HDD + M.2 NVMe/SATA e...
Today’s best game deals: God of War $8, Psychonau...
Sceptre’s immersive 44-inch 1080p 120Hz UltraWide...
JBL’s Link Music HomePod-like smart speaker now j...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Nintendo’s Bethesda sale now live: Skyrim, DOOM, Wolfenstein, more from $4 (Up to 50% off)

From $4 Learn More

August Nintendo Indie World Showcase starts now with 20 minutes of new gameplay

New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs

New details announced for retro Simpsons Arcade1Up cabinet, pre-orders now live

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, Apple Watch Series 6 from $299, latest iPad Air $99 off, more

Learn More

LEGO Ninjago City expansion in the works for 2022 — here’s everything we know so far

Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe 2-in-1 Charger $13 (Save 49%), more

From $5 Learn More
70% off

Bonobos Clearance Event offers up to 70% off + extra 30% off with deals from $13

from $13 Learn More