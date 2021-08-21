This Amazon-made 4-piece Pry Bar/Nail Puller Set is yours for $15 (Reg. $18+)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 4-piece Pry Bar/Nail Puller Set for $15.05 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically selling for $18 or more, today’s savings leave you with at least 16% of savings and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. Outfit your garage or workshop with this 4-piece pry bar and nail puller set. It’s an Amazon-made kit comprised of an 11-3/4-inch flat pry bar, 7-inch flat pry bar, 10-inch cat claw pry bar, and 11-3/4-inch heavy-duty nail puller. Each piece of made of “high-quality alloy steel that’s been forged with a hardening process to ensure reliable strength.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

To further clarify just how good of a deal you’re getting above, the popular Titan 2-piece Stainless Steel Pry Bar Set also costs $15 Prime shipped. So for the same amount you get two additional tools. That being said, these do come in a silver colorway which could look better in your shop. More than 3,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

If you like what you found here, have a look at our DIY and outdoor tools guide. There you’ll find this highly-rated 2A battery charger, maintainer, and desulfator for $20. You can also score two of EVEREADY Energi LED Flashlights at $6.50 alongside this compact 28-piece socket and driver set for less than $10 Prime shipped.

Amazon Basics 4-piece Pry Bar/Nail Puller Set features:

  • Set of 4 pry bars/nail pullers, including: 11-3/4″ flat pry bar, 7″ flat pry bar, 10″ cat claw pry bar, and 11-3/4″ heavy duty nail puller
  • Claw-style design for removing headless nails without excessive damage to surrounding wood
  • Made of high-quality alloy steel that’s been forged with a hardening process to ensure reliable strength

