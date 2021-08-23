Thermos FUNtainers from $12 at Amazon: Water bottles, food jars, more up to 33% off

Amazon is now offering up to 33% off Thermos FUNtainers with deals starting from $12. You can score the Thermos FUNtainer 12 Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Kids Straw Bottle for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 20% off the going rate, matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. A great option for the kids going back to school or just for day trips and the like, this is a 12-ounce Thermos bottle with a vacuum-insulated interior for up to 12 hours of temperature retention. A push-button pop-up straw lid prevents annoying spills and leaks with the sweat-proof exterior keeps their hands dry. Rated 4+ stars from over 20,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

But if it’s just a solid, leak-proof water bottle you’re after for the kids, check out the 16-ounce bubba Flo at $9 Prime shipped. This one doesn’t have the same kind of temperature retention, but it is slightly larger with a kid-friendly sippy lid and a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 customers at $3 less than today’s lead deal.

And then go browse through the rest of today’s Amazon Thermos sale for additional options starting from $12 including food jars, and even more water bottle solutions.

Here’s a solid price drop on Coleman’s insulated growler at a new low and here’s some solid price drops on SodaStream machines to get some sparkling water in those new bottles. You’ll also want to take a look at the new Gentleman’s Hardware collapsible water bottle with a mini flashlight alongside everything else in our home goods guide.

More on the Thermos FUNtainer Kids Straw Bottle:

Thermos vacuum insulation technology for max temperature retention; Keeps cold for up to 12 hours

Push button lid with pop-up straw

Sweat proof for dry, happy hands and won’t leave water rings

Integrated carry handle is easy to grip and can be folded down when not in use

Durable stainless-steel interior and exterior

