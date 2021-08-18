Keep drinks cold up to 76 hours with Coleman’s insulated growler at low of $26 (Save 34%)

Amazon is offering Coleman’s Insulated Stainless Steel Growler for $26.42 shipped. Typically going for $40, today’s discount knocks a solid 34% off and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed for the long haul, this insulated stainless steel growler can keep your drinks and brews hot for up to 41 hours, or cold up to 76 hours. And with a 64-ounce capacity at your disposal, you can keep enough coffee, tea, or really any beverage handy for the whole weekend without spoiling. That’s complemented by a textured slip-free coating, flip-away lid, and a high-impact handle for easy pouring. Over 1,000 customers have left it with a glowing 4.7/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more options.

Looking for something a little more low-key? This popular Thermoflask insulated water bottle touts a 24-ounce capacity and the ability to keep drinks cold for a full 24-hours. It’s arguably more travel-friendly thanks to the compact design, and since it’s only $20, you can save a few bucks over our lead deal as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 28,000 customers.

Speaking of keeping things hot, we’re currently tracking a great deal on Dash’s 3-quart air fryer down to $62. That’s down from $100, so you can save a lot today and enjoy crispy, oil-free foods that’ll help you feel as good as they taste. Though if you’ve already got a trusty air fryer at home, then head over to our dedicated guide for all things kitchen, cleaning, and more.

Coleman’s 64-ounce insulated growler features:

Durable, double walled, vacuum insulated 18/8 stainless steel design keeps beverages hot in the growler up to 41 hours and cold up to 76 hours

BPA free construction adds peace of mind

Textured grip is glove friendly, keeping hands warm and dry while you pour from the 64 ounce growler

Double hinge tpu lid tether is flexible, preventing wear and tear

Bolt on, high impact, full grip handle ensures you’ll never lose the cap

