Deep deals on SodaStream Fizzi Water Makers at Amazon today from $50 (Up to 44% off)

We have now spotted some great SodaStream deals at Amazon rivaling the Prime Day 2021 pricing. First up, you can score the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundle for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $90 and typically sitting in the $70 range at Amazon, today’s offer is matching the Prime Day 2021 offer, our previous mention, and is the lowest price we can find. It goes for $70 at Walmart for comparison. This is a great way to ensure you have some homemade sparkling water waiting for you the fridge every morning. It comes with the sparkling water maker itself alongside a 1-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle and a Co2 cylinder that can create up to 60-liters of water. Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and carbonation bottles, you’ll also want to head below for solid deal on the larger bundle option. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,500 Amazon customers. More below.

Amazon is also offering the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle for $99.95 shipped. Regularly $150, this is $10 below our previous mention and one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon. You’re looking at much of the same as today’s deal, but with a pair of 60L Co2 cylinders, three 1-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles, and two 40 ml bubly drops to create your own flavored sparkling water. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers.

You might also want to take a look at the SodaStream flavor packs from $20 Prime shipped as well. While not required in any way, folks that enjoy a touch of flavoring in their sparkling water might want to consider using some of the savings today to stock up on everything from berry mix and cola to lemon lime, and more.

We also have solid price drops available on Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 XL Air Fry Toaster Oven as well as Coleman’s insulated growler, and Dash’s 3-quart AirCrisp Air Fryer. Just be sure to grab this all-time low on Joseph Joseph’s steel soap and sanitizer dispenser while you can and then stock up on Gain and Tide laundry detergent from under $8.

More on the SodaStream Fizzi:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Includes: sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!