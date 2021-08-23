Upgraded PlayStation 5 model is real; new SKUs land in Australia and the US + more

After details regarding a new PlayStation 5 model were spotted in an official Japanese manual last month, it looks like the new SKU is real and has officially landed in Australia. The thus far quite quiet rollout of the new PlayStation 5 model is reportedly already starting both overseas and stateside with a few of the updated features mentioned in our report last month alongside a new clamp and more. Head below for all of the details. 

New PlayStation 5 model touches down

Based on a report from Australian-based gaming site Press Start, the new PlayStation 5 model has already begun landing down under with others, suggesting much of the same is beginning here in the US. 

Much like what was spotted in the Japanese manual back in July, this new PlayStation 5 model has had the screw used to affix the base stand replaced with one that does not require a screwdriver. Reports suggest it has a new grip around the top so it can be taken in and out by hand. 

As pointed out by Twitter use @bdp2007, not only is the screw new, but the actual clamp itself is as well:

It also appears that previous reports on the weight of the machine and the actual serial numbers are the real deal. The new PlayStation 5 model comes in at around 300-grams, or 0.6-pounds,  lighter than the existing iteration, but it is still unclear what exactly has changed to bring its heft down. The old model number (CFI-1000) has now been replaced with CFI-1102A as well. 

9to5Toys’ Take

There are still no direct details on an official rollout of the new PS5 model via Sony, and the console is just as hard to get your hands in the US right now as it always has. So here’s to hoping the new SKU will, at the very least, open things as we approach the holiday season. 

Another thing to point here is that you’ll still need some kind of screwdriver to access to M.2 SSD storage bay. Sony just recently announced the availability and compatibility with third-party SSDs. You can learn all about the beta program and some of the best third-party options to consider right here

Image source: Press Start

