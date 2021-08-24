Anker’s smart 2.1-Ch. Nebula Soundbar just dropped to $140 at Amazon (Reg. up to $230)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition for $139.99 shipped. Originally $230, it more regularly sells in the $180 range and is now at the lowest price we can find with at least 22% in savings. This is also matching our mention from back in July. You’re looking at a 2.1-channel soundbar with up to 100-watts of output and a voice remote for tasking Alexa. It is also a Fire TV device with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in alongside Dolby Vision, HDR support, HDR10+ and direct access to all of the best streaming services. It also comes with an HDMI cable, optional wall brackets for mounting, an RCA to 3.5mm cord, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers and you can learn more here. More details below.

If you’re already set on a soundbar, there are other ways to bring the Nebula’s smart functionality to your setup for less. We are still tracking a host of Fire TV deals at Amazon starting from $20 including the TV Blaster and Fire TV Sticks, all of which you can browse through right here.

Then go tuck into our home theater guide as well as our latest 4K TV roundup with deep deals at as much as $800 off on Samsung models, LG OLEDs, and much more. you’ll also find some great deals on HDMI hubs and Monoprice’s highly-rated soundbars, just to name a couple. And here are all of today’s Apple movie deals from $1 and even more over in our constantly updated media deal hub.

More on the Anker Nebula Soundbar:

FIRE TV EDITION: Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition brings cinematic sound and powerful streaming to any TV by combining a 2.1 channel soundbar with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.

BIG SOUND: A 2.1 channel design immerses you in moment by combining 2 speakers and 2 subwoofers to create 100W of room-filling cinematic sound.

