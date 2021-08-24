Amazon Basics USB-C GaN chargers fall to new all-time lows from $17

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its Amazon Basics USB-C GaN Chargers headlined by the 2-port 68W offering at $24.77 in both black and white styles. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $30, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $3 under previous mentions. This Amazon Basics 68W GaN Charger delivers two ports for refueling your MacBook and other Apple gear simultaneously. It has a main port that can dish out up to 60W, with a secondary slot that only charges at 18W. Thanks to the GaN technology, it also sports a more compact form-factor than traditional USB-C chargers, while still sporting a folding plug design. Over 630 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Amazon Basics USB-C GaN Charger deals:

Amazon Basics 2-port 68W GaN Charger features:

68-watt combined USB power delivery (3.0) for high-speed charging of compatible devices, like iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy 10, and MacBook Pro 13-Inch; when using just the USB-C port, the output is 60 watts. GaN components waste less power and produce less heat (compared to silicon), which translates to a more efficient charge.

