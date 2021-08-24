Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $20 (Save 33%), moree

AUKEY is now offering its Aircore 3-in-1 Qi Charger for $19.99 when code AIRCORE has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at 33% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the lowest prices to date and the best price of the year. This 3-in-1 charging stand is a great way to cut down the clutter on your nightstand with the ability to refuel your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. Its integrated 10W Qi charging stand pairs with a 5W wireless pad for your earbuds as well as a dock made just for your Apple Watch. Go check out our hands-on review for a closer look, which largely agrees with the ratings.

Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously on the same charging station. Features Qi wireless fast-charging up to 10W and handy charging LEDs to show the exact charging status. Great for entertainment lovers and productivity freaks alike. Keep multiple devices fully charged and never need to go hunting for a cable. Simply place your device on one of the charging areas to begin charging. Includes a comprehensive suite of protections that ensure things never get too hot. Place a Qi compatible mobile device on the phone stand,put an AirPods wireless charging case on the secondary charging surface.

