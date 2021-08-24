Best new perfume for fall 2021: GUCCI, Marc Jacobs, more

We just debuted our top picks in new cologne for fall 2021, and now we’re covering perfume. Smell your best whether you’re heading back to school or the office with new fragrances on the market. Some of the top brands featured in the new fall scents are GUCCI, Marc Jacobs, Dior, and more. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks for this fall’s hottest perfume.

GUCCI Flora Gorgeous Gardenia

GUCCI debuted a new scent that’s exclusive to Sephora called “Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Perfume.” According to Alessandro Michele, creative director of GUCCI, “the inspiration comes from Miley Cyrus, an artist with a spirit that is both rock ’n’ roll and eclectic at the same time. Because who says that someone with a rock ’n’ roll attitude can’t live in a world of flowers and embody the Flora universe?” This fragrance has notes of pear, white gardenia, and brown sugar. This is a perfect perfume to try out this fall, and it’s priced from just $34.

Marc Jacobs Perfect Intense Perfume

Marc Jacobs also launches a new perfume for the fall season, and the scent is called “Perfect Intense Eau de Parfum.” This scent is a warm floral with notes of daffodil, night-blooming jasmine, and sandalwood. The warm notes make it perfect for this fall, and it’s meant to be layered, so you can spritz only once or as many times as you would like. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Sephora customers, and it’s priced from $30.

Dior Hypnotic Poison Fall Perfume

Another notable fall scent is the Dior Hypnotic Poison Perfume that features a bold red bottle that can’t be missed. Pricing for this new perfume starts at just $39 for the smallest size, and it features notes of almond, opulent sambac jasmine, jacaranda, vanilla and musk. This unique scent already has over 800 positive reviews and a 4.5/5 star rating.

Mugler Alien Goddess Perfume

Finally, Mugler has a new perfume on the market for this fall called “Alien Goddess Perfume.” The notes are again a warm floral and are made up of jasmine, Italian bergamot, and bourbon vanilla. This scent is sure to be a crowd-pleaser and would make a wonderful gift idea as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,000 positive reviews to date.

