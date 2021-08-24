Upgrade to a stainless steel rainfall shower head from $17.50 (1+ year low, 20% off)

Interlink Products (99% lifetime positive feedback from 39,000+) via Amazon is offering the HotelSpa 8-inch Stainless Steel Rainfall Shower Head for $17.60 Prime shipped or 10-inch model for $22.39 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. This offer delivers 20% in savings and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Give your bathroom a modern makeover with either one of these rain shower heads. They can be attached directly to the existing arm in your shower and no tools are required, making this a quick project that’ll deliver a great deal of instant gratification. It boasts an ultra-thin profile that measures 8 by 8 or 10 by 10 inches depending on which model you wind up ordering. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Further streamline your shower when applying today’s savings towards a HotelSpa Shower Dispenser at $10 Prime shipped. It’s made with soap, shampoo, lotion, and conditioner in mind, ensuring it will work well with most things. It can be mounted using the included screws or double-sided adhesive strip.

Another bathroom-related deal worth considering is on two AquaSonic Electric Toothbrushes from $42. You can also clean up the air in your space with Airthereal’s 7-in-1 HEPA Purifier at $80. And if you’d like to upgrade the kitchen, this popular 5-piece stainless steel bowl set is $17 alongside a commercial pull-down faucet for $35.50.

HotelSpa 8-inch Stainless Steel Rainfall Shower Head features:

  • RAIN SHOWER HEAD: Extra Large Square Stainless Steel 8 inch by 8 inch Rain Showerhead. This Premium Quality Rainfall Showerhead can be found in Top-rated Hotels and Spas! High-fashion Ergonomic Slimline design adds style and ambiance to your bath décor
  • DESIGN: Sleek, modern Slimline showerhead with clear acrylic rim | 8 x 8 inch extra-wide face for better body coverage | 64 Easy to Clean rub-clean jets
  • FEATURES: Stainless steel construction | Ultra Thin profile | 8 inch by 8 inch Square Showerhead Face | Easy to clean Precision-Flow Rub-clean jets High-polish Chrome Plated Finish | Angle-adjustable

