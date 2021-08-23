This commercial pull-down faucet affordably upgrades your kitchen at $35.50 (Amazon low)

Forious (96% lifetime positive feedback from 1,700+) via Amazon is offering its Commercial Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet for $35.69 shipped. While this offering has sold for $42 over the last couple of weeks, it has spent a majority of its time around $49 which happens to coincide with the Amazon list price right now. This delivers 27% of savings and newly marks the best offer we’ve tracked. Give your kitchen an industrial appearance with this commercial kitchen faucet. It’s bound to help modernize what could be feeling like a dated space these days, plus, you’ll also stand to benefit from a simplified dishwashing experience thanks to a pull-down design. It’s made of eco-friendly stainless steel and this specific offering boasts a brushed nickel finish. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s savings will easily cover this soap dispenser at $9 Prime shipped. Like the faucet above, the dispenser portion is outfitted with stainless steel. The body ditches plastic for glass, giving the entire piece a premium look and feel. With more than 9,000 reviews, this popular offering wields an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Once you’re finished here, we’ve got plenty of other deals that are bound to come in handy around the house. Examples include Thermos FUNtainers from $12, this 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker for as low as $66.50, and even Amazon’s 4-piece Pry Bar/Nail Puller Set at $15. Finally, don’t forget to check out this 9-foot solar patio umbrella for $50.

FORIOUS Commercial Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet features:

  • High-arch Spout Design: 360 degree swivel sprayer and spout with 2 function head(stream and Spray), stream for filling water, spray for rinsing. NEOPERL Aerator with Thermal Insulating Plastic Head. CEC listed. Flow Rate: 1.8 Gallons Per Minute.
  • Easy install: Quick Connect hose can help you install by yourself with 15mins, deck plate can fit 1 hole and 3 hole kitchen sink.

