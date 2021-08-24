Two AquaSonic Electric Toothbrushes from $42: UV sanitizing, 10 heads, wireless chargers, more

Pure Daily Care (95% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the AquaSonic DUO PRO Electric Toothbrush bundle for $63.70 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 20% off the going rate and the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon. It also offers a ton of value over the big brand name options with 10 included brush heads, two electric toothbrush handles, a pair of travel cases, a dual UV sanitizing and charging station, plus more. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything even close from Oral-B or Philips at this price. The toothbrushes have four brushing modes alongside 30-day battery life, 40,000VPM ultrasonic motors, and are ready for the included wireless chargers as well. Whether it’s for you and your special someone, or to keep one set at the office, today’s deal is worth a closer look. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,700 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Over on Amazon, we also spotted the standard model edition of the bundle above at $42.45 shipped. The AquaSonic Duo Dual Electric Toothbrush bundle regularly fetches closer to $50 or more and is now at the lowest price we can find. This one is essentially the same, just without the UV sanitization and only three brushing modes on the handles. Otherwise, this is another great value with 10 included brush heads and a 4+ star rating from over 16,000 Amazon customers.

More on the AquaSonic DUO PRO Electric Toothbrush:

Pro Home & Travel System for 2 – World class oral care gets even better with Duo Pro. Duo Pro features 2 IPX7 waterproof midnight black and optic white smart toothbrushes with 40,000VPM ultrasonic motors, lithium-ion batteries (30 days on a single charge), 4 unique modes with smart timers, and true wireless charging. A new UV sanitizing and wireless charging dock with autotimer kills 99.99% of germs. Duo Pro features 10 ProFlex brush heads and 2 custom travel cases for a total of 15 items.

