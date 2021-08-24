Add this popular 5-piece stainless steel bowl set to the kitchen for $17 (Save 23%)

YH-Goods (99% lifetime positive feedback from 92,000+) via Amazon is offering the FineDine 5-piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set for $16.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, you’d typically spend closer to $22 for this set, allowing this deal to provide 23% of savings. Best of all, today’s offer gets you within $0.18 of the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. Snag this set to outfit your kitchen with five stainless steel nesting bowls up to 5 quarts in size. More specifically, you’ll get 0.75-, 1-, 1.5-, 3-, and 5-quart solutions, each of which comes with a lid that fits snugly to create an airtight seal. Every bowl is both dent- and rust-resistant, making this purchase an investment that’s built to last for many years to come. This popular set has secured a top-three spot on Amazon’s list of best-sellers and is rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make cleanup a cinch when grabbing Scotch-Brite’s Non-Scratch Dishwand at $3 Prime shipped. I use one of these at home and actually prefer this instead of using a powered dishwasher. Going this route helps ensure I never have a stinky dishwasher to open up before it is full and ready to run. More than 7,700 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to consider grabbing Airthereal’s 7-in-1 HEPA Air Cleaner and Purifier at $80 or this Dash 3-quart digital air fryer for $57. You can also snatch up Blackstone’s 17-inch Tabletop Outdoor Griddle at $84 alongside an Apple Health-ready smart food nutrition scale for $12 Prime shipped.

FineDine 5-piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set features:

Set of 5 premium-quality stainless-steel bowls with plastic lids for ultimate food storage, baking and cooking preparation. These brushed-metal nesting bowls come in sizes .75, 1, 1.5, 3, and 5 quarts. Wide, flat rim ensures a sturdy grip for pouring, mixing, whisking, meal prepping, and serving.

Deeper than standard bowl sets, our stainless bowls allow for larger servings and less mess! The small metal bowls are great for whisking and beating smaller quantities, while the large metal bowls are ideal for mixing large batters, tossing salads, marinating, and storing.

