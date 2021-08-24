Airthereal’s 7-in-1 HEPA Air Cleaner and Purifier now $80 for today only (Reg. $120+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Airthereal Pure Morning 7-in-1 HEPA Air Cleaner (APH260) for $79.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly between $11 and as much as $130 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $100, this is around 33% off the going rate, the lowest we can find, and about $15 below the Amazon all-time low. This unit can purify a space up to 355-square feet with a 3-stage filter system that removes 99.97% of “dust, pollen, bacteria, mold spores, pet danders, smokes, VOCs,” and more. UV-C lights kill bacteria inside the machine’s filters while and smart auto mode and sleep options will analyze the surrounding area for optimal results automatically. Ships with a 2-year warranty from Airthereal and a 4+ star rating from over 2,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

We also spotted a light price drop on the GermGuardian AC4825E Air Purifier at $76.50 shipped, which makes for a great lower cost-alternative to today’s lead deal. This one doesn’t cover as large a space as quickly, but it still provides true HEPA filtration and carries even better ratings from over 43,000 Amazon customers. It also has three speed settings and the UV-C light bacteria deterrent as well.

Then go dive into our recent launch coverage for Levoit’s new Google Assistant Core 300S Smart Air Purifier. The latest model from the popular brand is an upgraded version of its best-selling model and now available with a launch discount that knocks $20 off over at Amazon. You can get all of the details on that right here.

More on the Airthereal Pure Morning:

Air is life. Good air quality improves our living conditions. Our mission at Airthereal is to provide clean air to our customers and to provide an ethereal ambiance to our family. We keep searching for intelligent appliances to meet your needs. Pre-Filter, True HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter (attached with Nano Mineral, Cold Catalyst Filter, Photo Catalyst Filter and Molecular Sieve) all in one that clears out airborne particles as small as 0.1 micron, including dust, pollen, bacteria, mold spores, pet danders, smokes, VOCs, etc.

