Belkin’s new SoundForm Freedom Earbuds work with Apple Find My at $100 (Save $20), more

Belkin is currently offering its new SoundForm Freedom True Wireless Earbuds for $99.99 shipped. Having launched earlier in the year with a $120 price tag, you’re looking at the first chance to save on the new releases with $20 in savings attached. Standing out from other AirPods competitors on the market, these SoundForm Freedom buds arrive with support for Apple’s Find My network. So if you ever misplace them, you’ll be able to find them in the same way you’d locate other Apple gear. Other notable features include 36 hours of playback with the Qi-enabled charging case, IPX5 water-resistance so they can tag along for runs, and Belkin signature sound thanks to 2-layer drivers. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can check out our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you can live without the Apple Find My support, Belkin is also discounting its SoundForm Move Plus True Wireless Earbuds to $54.99. Down from $70, you’re looking at 21% in savings while marking a new all-time low. This pair of true wireless earbuds delivers a similar overall experience to the lead deal, just at a more affordable price point. There’s 24 hours of playback per charge and the same workout-ready IPX5 design. Just don’t expect to find the same location tracking functionality noted above. A 4.6/5 star rating rounds out the package.

First up, go dive into our review of the new Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds, which we walked away from highlighting the slick stainless steel case and high-end audio fidelity. Then go check out the discount we spotted to start the week in our headphones guide.

Belkin SoundForm Freedom features:

True wireless earbuds that deliver superior sound and all-day battery life. Make calls with confidence thanks to dual microphones and advanced environmental noise cancelation (ENC). You can even keep track of your charging case in a private and secure way using the Apple Find My app.

