Save up to $203 on LG gaming monitors, UltraWides, 4K displays, more from $249

Amazon is now discounting a selection of LG monitors, ranging from workstation upgrades to battlestation-worthy gaming displays. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the LG Ergo 27-inch 1440p UltraFine Monitor at $346.99. Down from the usual $450 price tag it typically fetches, you’re looking at the third-best price of the year and lowest in months. LG’s 27-inch Ergo display stands out from other monitors on the market with a unique ergonomic stand that clamps to your desk. On top of offering a variety of viewing angles and heights to fit into just about any setup, it packs a 1440p panel that’s backed by AMD FreeSync support, USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectivity. I’ve been using the 32-inch model since the start of the year and am a big fan of its overall design, especially the ergonomic mount. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 545 customers. Head below for more from $249.

Other notable LG monitor discounts:

For a true workstation upgrade that puts all of the discounted LG monitors today to shame, be sure to have a look at Apple’s 32-inch Nano-Texture Pro Display XDR. Currently on sale for the lowest price to date, you can score the premium accessory at $575 off the going rate.

LG Ergo 27-inch 1440p UltraFine Monitor features:

Lifelike resolution and flexible workstation in one. Take productivity and comfort to new levels with the LG 27QN880 monitor with Ergo Stand that adjusts to your needs. At 27″ and 2560 x 1440 resolution, LG’s QHD IPS Display features accurate color, contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. Fast response, all the ports you need and easy setup. Whatever the task, get it done with speed and efficiency.

