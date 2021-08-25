Let ROCKPALS’ 200W portable power station with 30W USB-C run your campsite at $95

ROCKPALS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 200W/224Wh Portable Power Station for $94.99 shipped with the code 50SLWLBG at checkout. With a list price of $190 at Amazon, for just about the entire month of August it’s gone for around $150. Today’s deal saves at least $55 and is up to 50% off. Featuring a 200W 110V AC plug alongside two 3.1A USB-A, QuickCharge, and a 30W USB-C to power your iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or other device, this power station can truly run anything. Thanks to its 224Wh capacity, you’ll be able to power just about anything at your campsite all night long, while hooking it up to a solar panel allows it to recharge during the day. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Is today’s deal a bit too much for your needs? This solar-powered portable battery is a great buy given that it can charge your phone or tablet while off-grid. It’s available for just $37 on Amazon, which is a fraction of what today’s deal fetches. When the charge starts to run low, just set it in the sun and the built-in solar panels will top off the internal battery.

While enjoying the great outdoors, put this 14-inch axe in your go bag for just $10 Prime shipped. It’s a 33% discount from its normal going rate and allows you to cut up branches, fell smaller trees, and chop firewood while camping.

More on the ROCKPALS 200W Portable Power Station:

  • Powerful Power Station: 224Wh power generator weights 6.3lb, powerful enough to charge iphone 12(5.4 inch) about 23-24 charges, iPad Air2 about 7 charges, Macbook Pro13 about 3.5 charges, mini car refrigerator (40w) about 4-5 hrs, camera (5 wh) about 38 charges or other small appliances. Take it with you on-the-go and never worry about power shortage
  • Fast USB-C PD and AC Recharging: A 30W PD USB-C port of battery backup power supply can be charged or charge your devices. Charging the Rockpower 200 with the USB-C PD port and AC charger at the same time will be 2 times faster than charging with the USB-C PD port
  • Easily Five Ways Recharging: 1.Rockpals electric generator can be recharged from the sun with any compatible 60w or 100w solar panel(SOLD SEPARATELY). 2)Recharge from a car charger about 7-8 hrs. 3)Recharge from a wall outlet about 7-8 hrs. 4)Recharge from a USB-C PD about 9-10 hrs. 5)It also can be charged in 4-5 hrs by wall outlet and USB-C PD

