It’s difficult to undercut this 14-inch axe at $10 Prime shipped (33% off, Amazon low)

Efficere Tools (100% lifetime positive feedback from 7,800+) via Amazon is offering its 14-inch Outdoor Camping Axe for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. For further comparison, a quick look at Amazon’s best-seller list shows that competing solutions tend to sell for three times as much. With summer nearing its end, a lot of pleasant fall days are about to arrive. For some, this leads to splitting wood for fires at home or when on a camping trip. Thankfully the cost of an axe doesn’t have to break the bank. This unit measures 14 inches in length and boasts a 20-ounce head weight that’s touted as having a “perfect balance and power-to-weight ratio.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d rather have a pocket-friendly solution that’s perfect for camping and small tasks around the house, be sure to check out Whetstone’s 10-in-1 Multi-Tool at $7 Prime shipped. You’ll garner a total of 10 functions that range from a hammer to pliers, screwdrivers, blades, and more. A carrying case is included and it features a belt-loop to ensure you can always have it within reach.

And if you haven’t check out our DIY and outdoor tools guide, that’s a great place to find other deals like this one. For instance, right now Milwaukee combo kits, and more are up to $200 off, this SKIL 20V brushless oscillating tool with 30 accessories is $100, and even Bosch’s 65-piece Drilling and Driving Set is down to $20. Other notable markdowns include the CRKT Squid Folding Pocket Knife at $16 alongside Amazon’s 4-piece Pry Bar/Nail Puller Set for $15.

Efficere 14-inch Outdoor Camping Axe features:

  • An ideal and universal cutting axe for camper, hiker, hunter and sportsman to chop wood, kindling, small to medium sized logs, trees, thorns, and a lot more
  • Specially engineered 20-oz. head weight and 14-in. overall length with perfect balance and power-to-weight ratio increase swing speed and multiply chopping power
  • Drop forged alloy steel head with fully polished finish and additional rust-preventative clear coating for durability and longevity

