Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Flip Cover falls to low of $30 (Save 40%), more

Amazon is currently offering the official Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Flip Cover for $30.10 shipped. Usually fetching $50, you’re looking at a new all-time low thanks to the 40% in savings. Bundle in an S Pen at $74.99, down from $90 to match the second-best price to date. Samsung’s S-View Cover provides full protection of your Galaxy S21 Ultra thanks to a wrap-around folio design. The front cover not only keeps the screen safe, but also has a transparent cutout that allows you to keep tabs on the time, notifications, and more. Over 120 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those looking to wrap their Galaxy S21 Ultra in a more simplistic case with much of the same first-party Samsung stylings can also score the Silicone Case with an S Pen for $55.58 at Amazon. Down from $70, you’re looking at 21% in savings alongside marking the second-best price to date. This case will still handle protecting your handset while packing a slot to slide in the included S Pen supported by the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It also comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,500 customers.

Speaking of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, you can currently save $223 on the brand’s flagship smartphone at the second-best price to date. Then for other ways to outfit your Samsung handset with some new gear, don’t forget to check out all of the discounts in our smartphone accessories roundup from this morning.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Flip Cover features:

Cover Protection is applied as a coating to protect the phone cover. The case’s slim profile and lightweight materials ensure that the ergonomic design of your phone is unhindered so you can hold onto it comfortably. It’s simple to answer calls, control your music, and more—all without opening the cover. Tap and swipe as needed, and even read important information like time, date, and battery level on the new vertical clear interface.

