Smartphone Accessories: Xcentz MFi Lightning Cable $6 (Save 40%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesxcentz
Save 40% From $6

Xcentz (99% positive all-time feedback from 6,200+) via Amazon is offering its 6-Foot MFi Braided Nylon Lightning Cable at $5.94 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $10, you’re looking at 40% in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at Amazon. Giving you plenty of slack to refuel away from the wall outlet, this Lightning cable is a great option for plugging in your iPhone on the couch or in bed. It has a braided nylon exterior for added durability, as well as the MFi seal of approval. Over 18,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Each cable contains an authorization chip issued by Apple to ensure full compatibility and high-speed charging with iPhone, iPad and iPod. Premium metal zinc alloy connectors and bulletproof braided nylon to improve durability and reduce fraying. 10X stronger than others, can withstand over 30,000 bending and hold up to 175 pounds.

Designed in California, fancy looking makes this item look high end. Beautiful packaging and fantastic colors, best option to purchase more of these cables for yourself or your friends. This charger cord for iphone is built to last and we provide lifetime warranty. Feel free to contact us if anything we can do for you and we will reply with a satisfied solution within 24 hours.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

xcentz

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Add Chefman’s regularly $150 Toast-Air Oven and A...
Tribit’s new StormBox Pro Bluetooth Speaker retur...
Cut down on food waste with NESCO’s vacuum sealin...
Today’s best game deals: Bravely Default II $30, ...
Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Switch case hits Amazo...
Amazon knocks 30% off cloud-ready smart reusable Rocket...
Save up to $203 on LG gaming monitors, UltraWides, 4K d...
DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal magnetically locks your iPho...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 73%

Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cables $4 (Save 73%), more

From $4 Learn More
75% off

Nike Clearance Event at Kohls offers hundreds of styles up to 75% off from $15

from $15 Learn More
Reg. $150

Add Chefman’s regularly $150 Toast-Air Oven and Air Fryer to your arsenal for $90 today

$90 Learn More
Save now

Tribit’s new StormBox Pro Bluetooth Speaker returns to low of $102, more from $30

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $129

Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link’s budget-focused AX3000 router at $99 (Save $30)

$99 Learn More

Halo Infinite reportedly now set for release in December

Amazon low

Cut down on food waste with NESCO’s vacuum sealing system at $35 on Amazon

$35 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Earth Atlantis, Peppa Pig, flocks, ReadKit, more

FREE+ Learn More