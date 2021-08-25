Refresh your office with Sauder’s North Avenue Desk at $59.50 shipped (Reg. $75)

Amazon is offering the Sauder North Avenue Desk for $59.42 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and comes within $0.60 of the lowest price we have tracked since May. If you’re in need of a desk but don’t want to break the bank, this is a solution that’s certainly worth considering. It offers a compact design that’s ready to accommodate either a laptop or desktop and features a simplistic design that should blend well in most spaces. Assembly should be a straight forward endeavor and once set up this unit spans 18.5 by 28 by 41.5 inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings to give your desk a more polished look with this leather desk pad protector at $14. I’ve been using this specific offering for going on a year now and still appreciate the look in addition to the protection it offers from scratches, spills, and the like. Over 32,000 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.7/5 stars.

Speaking of furniture discounts, did you see that Walker Edison’s Modern Dark Walnut TV Stand is down to $223? You can also uplift two displays with Wali’s highly-rated dual-monitor desk mount at under $19. And if you’re running low on outlets, Monoprice’s Slim Surge Protector has 10 and is now just $12.50.

Sauder North Avenue Desk features:

Spacious work area

Two lower shelves for storage

Finished on all sides for versatile placement

Durable, black metal frame

Charter Oak finish

