Walker Edison’s Modern Dark Walnut TV Stand upholds a 65-inch TV for $223 (Save $42)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Modern Dark Walnut TV Stand for $223.06 shipped. That’s $42 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. If your living room could use a refresh, this TV stand should do the trick. It features a modern design that’s ready to give nearly any room a facelift. The entire unit spans 24 by 58 by 16 inches and it’s ready to uphold an up to 65-inch television. Three slatted doors along the front can be opened to uncover some additional storage. With hundreds of reviews so far, this TV stand has garnered a 4.3/5 star rating.

If you’ve seen TCL and Hisense’s new 8K TVs, you may be worried that something like those won’t work with this unit. Thankfully Amazon’s No-Stud TV Wall Mount will resolve that at $33. It’s easy to install and wields a slim design that keeps an up to 80-inch TV just one inch away from the wall.

While you’re at it, why not also grab Monoprice’s 10-Outlet Slim Surge Protector at $12.50? You can also cash in on Sonos Beam from $319 or grab a couple of large under-bed storage organizers at $8.50 Prime shipped. Oh, and let’s not forget that you can easily uplift a couple of monitors with Wali’s highly-rated dual-display desk mount at under $19.

Walker Edison Modern Dark Walnut TV Stand features:

24″ H x 58″ L x 16″ W

Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand

3 Open Storage Shelves

Made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction

