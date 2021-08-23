Wali’s highly-rated dual-monitor desk mount hits 1+ year low at under $19 (Save 30%)

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback from 53,000+) via Amazon is offering its Dual-Monitor Desk Mount (M002) for $18.89 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $27, the coupon does in fact slash 30% off what you’d usually wind up spending. Today’s offer marks the best we’ve tracked on this model in well over a year. This streamlined monitor mount from Wali brings a clean and sophisticated look to any desk and is sturdy enough to uphold two 22-pound displays. Each monitor arm can extend, retract, tilt, and more. Owners will be able to swivel screens into portrait or landscape mode, making it very easy to find the most productive option for the task at hand. Both C-clamp and grommet attachments are included, allowing you to pick the optimal solution for your setup. Well over 7,500 shoppers have agreed on a 4.6/5 star rating.

Once everything is up and running, there’s bound to be at least a smudge or two on those screens. Thankfully today’s savings can cover Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at $2 Prime shipped. This package will provide 20 pre-moistened wipes that can be used for a wide variety of purposes. With more than 6,300 reviews so far, these have garnered an average 4.3/5 star rating.

If you like to do some retro gaming at your desk, now’s a great time to score 8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad at $45. You can also snatch up one of these SK Hynix M.2 solid-state drives from $60, the Gigabyte AORUS 48-inch 120Hz OLED 4K monitor for $1,400, and even ASUS’ aluminum 14-inch Chromebook at $200.

WALI Dual-Monitor Desk Mount features:

  • Compatibility: Fits two monitors up to 27”, maximum support weight up to 22lbs per arm. Mount plates detachable and height adjustable compatible with VESA mounting hole 75x75mm and 100x100mm.
  • Multiple Options: Two-stage locking system which includes C-Clamp and 4” diameter Grommet-Base, and both systems are compatible with 4” thick desk.
  • Multiple Adjustment: The high-grade arms extend and retract, +/-90° tilt and swivel to change reading angles, and 360° rotate from landscape to portrait mode.

