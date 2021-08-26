Upcoming LEGO Tumbler slated to be joined by three new sets from ‘The Batman’ next year

After first hearing about an updated LEGO Batman Tumbler being in the works back in May, new details have emerged ahead of the expected fall release. Stacking up to over 2,400 pieces, the UCS-style DC creation arrives at a lower price than we expected. That’s alongside the first information surrounding upcoming creations from The Batman, which will be launching at the start of next year. Head below for more.

New details on the LEGO Batman Tumbler have emerged

Today, we’ve confirmed reports on an update to the LEGO Batman Tumbler which we previously detailed back in May. As of now, the build is still slated to join the DC collection come November, but other key aspects of the kit have been unveiled.

First up, 9to5Toys can now report that the set will enter with 2,049 pieces. That’s just below our expected range from the past Batmobile or Batwing, so it will be the smallest of the three vehicles. Another thing that’s going to be a bit different from the previous USC-style Batman sets is the minifigure count. Our previous suspicions have now been confirmed, as it seems like only the Batman himself and Joker will be included. There’s still the Dark Knight trilogy theming, so expect to see an updated version of the two minifigs we saw back in the 2014 version.

Minifigures from the 2014 LEGO Tumbler

And lastly, the pricing seems to be set at $229.99, though this is less of a lock than the other updates. Considering the smaller than expected part count, that does seem to add up. Until we get an official release to confirm all of that, you can get all of the details we covered originally right here, as well.

Three new LEGO kits from The Batman due out next year

Fans of the Caped Crusader will also have more to look forward to by way of some smaller LEGO kits, which will be launching next year alongside The Batman. The latest theatrical adaptation of the famed hero will see Robert Pattinson don the iconic cowl for the first time, and in anticipation, three new sets will be arriving.

Entering at three different price points, the actual focuses of each build have yet to be confirmed. We know there will be an entry-level $14.99 set (76179) joined by a larger $39.99 build (76181) as well as the flagship kit (76183) at the $69.99 price point. The collection will officially debut in February, giving some padding to the movie’s debut in March.

Given that we don’t know all too much about the film, this is where the reports that 9to5Toys can confirm end, though the rest we can make some predications about. As for the subject of each set, I think we’ll likely see a Batcycle clock in as the $15 set, which the $40 one assembling a play-scale Batmobile. And as for the largest kit in the collection, my money is on seeing some form of Batcave.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Now that many of the sets for 2021 have been locked in or already released, it’s nice to see some details beginning to emerge on what to expect from next year’s lineup. Even with all of the recent Batman kits, it’ll be great to see some additional ones arrive, especially those themed around the movie considering we’ll likely be getting some exclusive new minifigures to mark the occasion of seeing yet another actor don the role of Batman.

As for the Tumbler, this year’s UCS-style Batman set is looking about as enticing as you could ask for. Let’s just hope that there isn’t too much longer of a wait before we start seeing some official photos roll out.

To stay up to date with the latest LEGO news, be sure to go give us our brick-focused account over on Twitter a follow. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here, too.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!