Every year, the LEGO Group has been heading into the holiday season with the launch of a collectible Batman creation ranging from models of the hero’s classic vehicles to detailed recreations of iconic locations throughout Gotham City. With reports starting to come out surrounding the summer LEGO set lineup and beyond, it’s looking like 2021 will see the debut of a refreshed Batman Tumbler from the Dark Knight trilogy. Head below for everything we know so far and what you can expect from the upcoming set.

As of late, each year, the LEGO Group has celebrated Black Friday shopping with the fitting release of a new direct-to-consumer kit focused on the Caped Crusader himself. The past several of these have assembled iconic Batman vehicles through the ages ranging from the 1989 Batmobile to the Batwing from the same series.

Now, as all of the rumors begin to swirl around what to expect from the LEGO lineup throughout the rest of the year, it seems like fans have plenty to look forward to in terms of this year’s new UCS-style Batman set. Bringing back the iconic Tumbler, the LEGO Group will ditch the recent retro emphasis on the old school defender of Gotham City to assemble a more modern vehicle for the Dark Knight.

Having first launched in 2014, the original LEGO Batman Tumbler was one of the first kits of its kind from the DC side of thing, bringing the usual attention to detail and scale from the Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series to another theme. And now, seven years later, we’re getting a follow-up that looks to be even more impressive.

Expect to see a launch this fall

With an expected launch date of November, details on the upcoming LEGO Batman Tumbler 76240 are still few and far between, aside from the fact that we know it’s currently in the works. Pricing is slated to enter anywhere between $200 and $250, which puts it right on par with the previous UCS-style Batman vehicles from the past few years. For comparison, the original clocked in at $199.99.

An exact part count is going to be one of the last things that we find out on the LEGO Batman Tumbler, but we can almost guarantee it’ll clock in well over the original’s 1,869 included pieces. If the Batmobile or Batwing is anything to go off of, odds are, it’ll be somewhere in the range of 2,500 to 3,500 pieces. Alongside the vehicle itself, there’s set to be a miniature display stand with a plaque in the same style that we’ve come to expect from these collectible kits.

In terms of minifigures, it is currently looking like the LEGO Group will include both Batman himself in the upcoming Tumbler alongside the Joker. Both are slated to be themed around the more recent Dark Knight trilogy as opposed to any of the more classic stylings of the iconic hero and villain tag team. As of now, only those two are confirmed, but with all of the recent Batman kits including three characters, it’s likely we’ll see yet a third minifigure make its way into the upcoming set.

9to5Toys’ Take

This rumor has been floating around for a while, but we’re just now able to add some credibility to the initial reports. Is a fall launch of a new LEGO Batman Tumbler set in stone at this point? If the past year of releases has taught us anything, it’s that delays or cancellations are certainly within the realm of possibility.

That being said, it seems pretty likely now that after seven years, we’ll finally be seeing a refreshed version of the iconic vehicle, especially considering just how popular the Dark Knight trilogy has become with older fans, who the LEGO Group is more and more eager to impress these days.

More details on LEGO’s upcoming 2021 lineup

