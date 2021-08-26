Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9

Amazon’s first open world game, New World, is finally nearing its official release following multiple delays. First announced back in 2018, the game is finally getting ready to be officially released, though the current launch date is a full month after the previously set August 31. New World is slated to enter open beta on September 9 with a full release on September 28, which is just over a month away at this point. We have a new trailer to watch that showcases some gameplay as well as tells the unique story of the game, so head below for more details on the beta and the video.

Amazon’s New World is almost ready for prime time, here’s what you need to know to play the open beta

Amazon’s New World is nearing its official release on September 28, but prior to that, it’ll be available for all to play for free. That’s right, free. Using the Steam Playstest feature, which is fairly new, Amazon will allow all interested players to venture through the land of Aeternum at no charge. You won’t have to have the game pre-ordered, and all you’ll have to do is have Steam downloaded and visit the landing page starting September 9.

Beta testing will begin on September 9 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, and conclude on September 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT/September 13 2:59 a.m. ET. You’ll be able to begin requesting access on September 8 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. Several languages will be supported, and during the open beta you’ll be allowed to share, record, or broadcast gameplay. The server capacity is said to be higher than the closed beta (which saw queues as so many were trying to play at once), but it won’t be quite as robust as it’ll be on launch. Amazon says that you may experience queue times during the open beta, so be prepared for that. Another thing to note is that your progress won’t be carried over to launch, so anything you do during the open beta will be wiped prior to the September 28 launch.

New World is available to pre-order now at… honestly, a great price

Most AAA titles launch at $59.99, with some reaching to the sky and entering with a price of $69.99. Well, Amazon realizes that it’s not a well-known AAA studio just yet and that New World will face some challenges post-launch, just like it’s had several hurdles to jump during its development time. Because of that, it’s nice to see them price it accordingly at $39.99. Even the deluxe edition comes in at $49.99, which is still $10 less than most AAA base games. It’s nice to see Amazon doing this for gamers, and I’m sure that’ll go a long way to help broaden the reach of the game.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m glad to see New World is finally coming to market. After being plagued by multiple delays, it’s good to see that the developers’ hard work is going to finally be in the hands of gamers worldwide. The game also looks quite interesting, seemingly mixing some Skyrim-eqsue style with other open world strategies. For those waiting for Elder Scrolls 6 to launch, this could be a great game to hold you over. I’ll possibly be dropping into the open beta next month. What about you?

