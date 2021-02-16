Originally announced in 2018, Amazon’s New World is a unique title from the game that was supposed to launch in August of last year. Well, in July, the company announced that it would be delayed until spring 2021. Well, with spring around the corner, Amazon announced today that New World would be delayed again…until August 31, 2021. It’s not all bad news though, this time we have a set date for when the closed beta will begin, and some developmental updates as well.

We last heard something major on the release of New World from the development team back in July, several months ago. Well, they just released another update that includes further details as to when the game will launch.

Right now, the game is in alpha testing, with further EU servers launching on March 30, according to the blog post. The game is set to fully launch starting August 31, 2021, which is still several months away. Sure, this is a ways out from its original launch title, but honestly, it’s better that these studios delay game releases than launch an unfinished title. I, for one, won’t be knocking any dev team that says they need more time to polish things after the Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco.

Closed beta for pre-orders starting July 20

If you pre-ordered the game, then we have good news for you: closed beta begins July 20. This is better than what we reported last time, as we were originally only seeing the ability to play ‘in its current state.’ Well, that state has come full circle at this point, as there’s even more content to enjoy this time around.

In the new closed beta, you’ll be able to explore Ebonscale Reach which is “filled with lush wetlands and towering cliffs.” It’s a new end-game zone in Aeternum. Plus, expeditions are 5-player instanced adventures that “will take you to the darkest corners of Aeternum.” Outpost rush is a 20v20 battle that’s set in a primordial river basin that’s “filled with forgotten ancient technologies and hidden sources of Azoth.”

This content is all slated to be available as part of the upcoming closed beta of New Worlds in July of this year.

9to5Toys’ take

Like my previous coverage of New World, I’m glad to see development teams delaying games that aren’t quite ready for prime-time. New World is no exception, and it looks like we’ve seen quite a lot of improvement since the game was last talked about. Hey, we have a full trailer to watch this time! I’m intrigued for what New World will bring once it finally launches, so here’s to hoping that there are no more delays!

