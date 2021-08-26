OnePlus Nord N10 5G is now even more affordable following discount to $273

Amazon now offers the unlocked OnePlus Nord N10 5G for $272.94 shipped. Typically fetching $300, you’re looking at the second-best price to date thanks to the $27 in savings which beats our previous mention by $7, as well. If all of the recent flagship Android handsets have you and your wallet wishing for a more affordable model for getting in on the action, OnePlus Nord N10 5G arrives with plenty of notable features in tow despite its more budget-friendly focus. Centered around its 6.49-inch 90Hz display, everything is powered by a Snapdragon 690 SoC which pairs with 128GB of storage and a 48MP rear quad-camera setup. Speaking of what you’ll find around back, a fingerprint scanner completes the package. Over 730 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Alternatively, go with the OnePlus Nord N200 to save even more. This is still one of the latest OnePlus handsets, but delivers a package that isn’t quite as capable as the lead deal. Everything is centered around a 6.49-inch HD 90Hz display, there’s a triple sensor camera array around back, 5G connectivity, and more. Having just launched in June, you can get all of the details in our coverage right here.

Though if both of these handsets are a bit too affordable, going with the all-new Motorola Edge 20 5G is a great compromise between high-end flagships and entry-level offerings. It just went up for sale earlier this week with a $200 launch discount attached, delivering a 144Hz display, Wi-Fi 6E, and 2-day battery life for $500. But then be sure to load up whichever smartphone you opt for with all of the best Android app and game deals.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G features:

Play it smooth with 90 Hz The N10 5G display refreshes 50% faster than standard 60 Hz displays, making it more responsive and smoother. Swipe and scroll with an upgraded viewing experience on the new N10 5G. 5G vs 4G? It’s not even a fair fight. It’s finally time to upgrade to the next chapter of mobile technology – 5G. The N10 5G packs a powerful punch, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset powered by an octa-core CPU, enabling you to reach powerful 5G speeds.

