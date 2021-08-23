Motorola Edge 20 5G delivers a 144Hz display with $200 launch day discount to $500

After being unveiled last month, the latest addition to Motorola’s stable of Android smartphones is now available for purchase with a launch discount in tow. Direct from its online storefront, you can currently score all-new unlocked Motorola Edge 20 256GB for $499.99 shipped. Slated to officially ship on September 2 with a $700 price tag, you’re saving $200 while locking in the very first discount.

Delivering plenty of new features to justify the refresh of last year’s version, the refreshed second-generation Motorola Edge arrives with a 6.7-inch 144Hz display backed by HDR10 support. Powered by its Snapdragon 778G processor, the entire package arrives with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to also deliver 2-day battery, as well as 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Then around back you’ll find a triple-camera array comprised of a 108MP primary sensor and backed by Ultrawide and macro lenses. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage over at 9to5Google and then head below for more.

One of the more exclusive features is that the new Motorola Edge 20 can extend its screen by plugging into an external monitor with Ready For. If that’s a feature you’re planning to take advantage of, using some of your savings to grab Motorola’s new Adjustable Dock is an easy recommendation at $60. Alongside just refueling the handset with a USB-C connector, it also has a passthrough port on the back for plugging in a display cable. Not to mention, it also rotates for positioning your handset horizonally, as well.

While you can still lock-in all of the best app and game deals live right now for your device in our latest roundup, there are plenty of additional hardware price cuts in our Android guide to start the week. Speaking of very first discounts, TCL’s new 20 SE Android Smartphone has fallen to a new all-time low at $161.

Motorola Edge 20 features:

Ready For makes being productive easy. All your phone’s games, video calls, and apps are on one big screen—just connect wirelessly. Enjoy elite gaming and up to 55% faster graphics and processing with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Mobile Platform. Connect with 5G networks for superfast downloadingand streaming, plus enjoy 3x faster speeds with Wi-Fi 6E.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!