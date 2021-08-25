Best Android app deals of the day: Hook, Peppa Pig, Heroes of Flatlandia, more

It’s now time for all of Wednesday’s best deals on Android games and apps. Our Android deal hub is filled with hardware offers to browse through, including all-time lows on TCL’s new 20 SE Android Smartphone, but for now we are focused on the day’s most notable price drops courtesy of Google Play’s app store. Highlights include titles like Hook, Peppa Pig: Holiday, Heroes of Flatlandia – Turn based strategy, Sketch Master Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by some great smart home gear including Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock Essential and the Google Nest Learning Thermostat alongside everything else in our dedicated guide. A new price drop on Google’s official Pixel Stand 10W Qi charger joins our ongoing handset deals and a solid offer on the DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal. Alongside a solid deal on TicWatch E3, we are also tracking some add-on discounts including the Anker mini Android projectors, the lowest price of the year on Sonos Beam, and loads more in this morning’s roundup

Today’s best game deals: Bravely Default II $30, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $25, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Hook:

I love creating puzzle games. This one is more of a game-like experience than a challenge. No menus, no achievements, just you and a puzzle. Calming sounds and music were made by Wojciech Wasiak. It has 50 levels and its about hour long.

